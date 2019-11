Студент намери златна топка на плажа (видео)

View this post on Instagram

Here’s one of our Golden Stones 😍🤯 We have featured this stunning fossil before but thought it was too great to not share it again! 🏝🦕 The large nodule (rock) has an outer coating of Iron Pyrite 💎🙅🏼‍♂️ The ammonite is an Eleganticeras and is around 185 Million Years Old, from the Jurassic 🦖🦕 For more Fossils check out our YouTube, ”Yorkshire Fossils”! 🐊 I’ve put a link in the bio of our page 🔬 #cannon #ball #fossil #fossils #cannonball #animals #art #ammonite #ammonites #dinosaur #scientist #minerals #paleontology #whitby #geologist #dorset #geology #charmouth #jurassic #yorkshire